Lucy Liu Will Direct the Luke Cage Season-2 Premiere

Lucy Liu is your latest director to keep an eye on. According to BuzzFeed News, the Charlie’s Angels actress is directing the season 2 premiere of Luke Cage, which explains why she was hanging around Harlem earlier this year. Liu has previously directed four episodes of Elementary, which she stars in, as well as an episode of Graceland and a short film, Meena. In addition to her duties on Elementary, Liu has upcoming roles in the James Franco film Future World and the Glen Powell–Zoey Deutch rom-com Set It Up. Now, all Liu needs to do is hire a press agent like Samantha Jones to come up with something more clever to refer to this resurgence than Liuaissance.
