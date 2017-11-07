Man Arrested for Threatening to Attack Ariana Grande’s Costa Rica Concert

Almost two months after a terrorist attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, killed 22 people, another show on her Dangerous Woman world tour was the subject of more threats. The AP reports that a 22-year-old Colombian man identified only by the last names Caicedo Lopez was arrested on Sunday for threatening to attack Grande’s July 9 concert in Alajuela, Costa Rica. According to local police, he’d posted suspicious messages in Arabic online about the show, which were treated by authorities as potentially serious “because this is a very sensitive situation and it could lead to a tragedy.” The concert went ahead as planned, but attendees had to pass through three security checks to enter the venue. Grande’s tour wraps up in Latin America on July 19 and moves onto its Asian leg in August before ending in late September.
Comments