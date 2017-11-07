Latest News from Vulture

9:38 a.m.

Did Game of Thrones’ Costume Designer Just Reveal a Major Season-7 Spoiler?

It seems there’s a lot of traveling ahead.

8:50 a.m.

Man Arrested for Threatening to Attack Ariana Grande’s Costa Rica Concert

The concert went ahead as planned, with heightened security.

8:30 a.m.

War for the Planet of the Apes Isn’t the Apocalypse Now Remake It Wants to Be

It’s an awesome, dull movie that manages to be both alienating and sappy,

8:00 a.m.

The (Presumably) True Story Behind Martin Shkreli and That Wu-Tang Album

Cyrus Bozorgmehr’s new book, Once Upon a Time in Shaolin, purports to tell the untold tale of the whole strange episode.

6:08 a.m.

The Bachelorette Recap: Who Times Two

What a filler episode!

1:52 a.m.

Kit Harington Auditions for Every Other Game of Thrones Role, Is Terrible

“Now, if you’ll excuse me, I need to have sex with my brother.”

12:50 a.m.

Demi Lovato Drops Her Late Contender for Song of the Summer "Sorry Not Sorry"

Girl, where have you been?

Yesterday at 11:42 p.m.

Felicity Jones to Holster Her Blaster for Universal’s Swan Lake

The Rogue One star will reportedly star in a tentpole adaptation of the famous Tchaikovsky ballet.

Yesterday at 11:31 p.m.

Buy a Kindle and You Can Own the New York Public Library

All you need is a library card to access a vast collection of rentable e-books.

Yesterday at 10:19 p.m.

The Wonder Woman Sequel Will Pit Diana Against the Soviets During the Cold War

From Themyscira, With Love

Yesterday at 10:03 p.m.

Preacher Recap: Hell Is Other People

Let’s talk about Adolf Hitler’s role on this show.

Yesterday at 10:01 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season Premiere Recap: Swear to God

Why are the taglines especially terrible this season?

Yesterday at 9:19 p.m.

Christina Hendricks Cast Alongside Retta and Mae Whitman in NBC’s Good Girls

Downright excellent, these girls. Some of the best girls we’ve got.

Yesterday at 8:58 p.m.

Twisty The Clown Is Coming Back to American Horror Story

Die inside.

Yesterday at 8:27 p.m.

Hear Dr. Dre’s New Song "Gunfire," His First New Solo Work Since 2015

The song closes out the fourth and final episode of HBO’s The Defiant Ones.

Yesterday at 6:40 p.m.

Will Puts a Modern Twist on the Bard, But It’s a Bit of a Mess

This new TNT drama wants to prove there’s nothing stuffy or highbrow about Shakespeare.

Yesterday at 6:24 p.m.

Watch Game of Thrones’ Orgies in High Definition With the Complete Box Set

Treat yo’self.

Yesterday at 6:04 p.m.

Jay-Z on Marriage to Beyoncé: It Wasn’t ‘Built on the 100 Percent Truth’

“We just got to a place where in order for this to work, this can’t be fake. Not one ounce.”

Yesterday at 5:44 p.m.

Milana Vayntrub of ‘This Is Us’ and AT&T Commercials Will Play Squirrel Girl

Her squirrel-communicating abilities will be showcased on Freeform’s Marvel show New Warriors.

Yesterday at 5:28 p.m.

Johnny Depp Passed on Face/Off Because It Was Not a Movie About Hockey

Thankfully, this gave us the masterpiece we have today.