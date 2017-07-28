Mandy Patinkin Exits The Great Comet of 1812 Amid Casting Controversy

Photo: Chad Batka

Mandy Patinkin will no longer be joining the cast of Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812. In an email to the New York Times, the Tony and Emmy winner said that he has canceled his plans to star in the show, replacing former Hamilton star Oak Onaodowan. The news of Onaodowan’s replacement was the source of controversy this week, as many in the theater community expressed disappointment that a black star was being replaced with a white actor.

“My understanding of the show’s request that I step into the show is not as it has been portrayed and I would never accept a role knowing it would harm another actor,” Patinkin told the Times via email. “I hear what members of the community have said and I agree with them. I am a huge fan of Oak and I will, therefore, not be appearing in the show.” Now, it appears that The Great Comet is without a Pierre: Oak was scheduled to depart the production August 13.

Also on Friday afternoon, show creator Dave Malloy offered a fuller explanation of why the production sought to add Patinkin in the first place. After Josh Groban’s departure, the show needed another big name to attract an audience. Malloy said he hadn’t considered the optics of replacing a black actor so quickly. See Malloy’s explanation, below:

hey all. bit of a devastating last 24 hours. so sorry for how everything went down. nothing but love and artistic awe for @OakSmash 1/ — dave malloy (@dave_malloy) July 28, 2017

the show was in desperate shape; sales after ingrid leaving Aug 13 were catastrophically low. show would have closed 2/ — dave malloy (@dave_malloy) July 28, 2017

it’s apparently a weird show. turns out it needs a name to sell it. 3/ — dave malloy (@dave_malloy) July 28, 2017

mandy is a beautiful legend. had no idea. he didn’t ask to out oak, the show asked him to come asap because we were on brink of closing 4/ — dave malloy (@dave_malloy) July 28, 2017

so sorry to have missed the racial optics of it. we had to do same thing with dear beloved brittain so in my head it was no different. 5/ — dave malloy (@dave_malloy) July 28, 2017

please don’t give mandy grief, he’s devastated.

i am not sure that the show has a future now. 6/ — dave malloy (@dave_malloy) July 28, 2017

signing off now. going for ice cream or whiskey or likely both. so sorry. thank you for the love. 7/ — dave malloy (@dave_malloy) July 28, 2017

Vulture reached out to the production after Malloy’s Twitter thread, but before Patinkin announced his withdrawal. They provided this statement: “As part of our sincere efforts to keep Comet running for the benefit of its cast, creative team, crew, investors, and everyone else involved, we arranged for Mandy Patinkin to play Pierre. However, we had the wrong impression of how Oak felt about the casting announcement and how it would be received by members of the theater community, which we appreciate is deeply invested in the success of actors of color — as are we — and to whom we are grateful for bringing this to our attention. We regret our mistake deeply, and wish to express our apologies to everyone who felt hurt and betrayed by these actions.” When Vulture reached out to the producers about Patinkin’s departure, they did not have a comment.