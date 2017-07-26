Photo: Desiree Navarro/Getty Images

The idea of finding a name big enough to follow Josh Groban isn’t so inconceivable after all. For three weeks this summer, Mandy Patinkin will take on the starring role in Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812, replacing former Hamilton star Oak Onaodowan, who in turn replaced Josh Groban, who originated the role of Pierre in the musical adaptation of Tolstoy’s War in Peace. Patinkin, a Tony and Emmy winner known for his work in Evita, Sunday in the Park With George, The Princess Bride, Homeland, and more, will only appear in the show from August 15 to September 3, so go get those tickets now. The Great Comet also stars Denée Benton as Natasha, with Ingrid Michaelson as Sonya, though the singer-songwriter will play her last performance August 13. If this news, like any Mandy Patinkin news, makes you want to fall into a YouTube wormhole, we’ve got you covered. We hope Jake Gyllenhaal goes to see Mandy’s Great Comet and cries, just to return the favor.