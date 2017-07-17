Photo: D Dipasupil/Getty Images

Mariah Carey has already had a TV series, Mariah’s World on E!, but because she is vast and contains multitudes and her life is too unbelievable to be contained by reality, the diva’s origin story is getting the scripted series treatment at Starz. (Presumably Carey pursued this deal when she found out American Gods was not about her.) According to Deadline, the singer and extremely festive Christmas enthusiast will executive produce the series about “an ambitious, bi-racial 16-year-old girl” growing up in New York City in 1986, who overcomes a rough youth to become the top selling female recording artist in history. It’s worth emphasizing that this show will be on Starz, a network that doesn’t just test boundaries with sex and violence, but seems working to actively shatter them. Meaning, depending on how Ms. Carey decides to oversee the creative direction, we could be getting the very NSFW rendition of her upbringing. No matter what, let’s all pray for many shirtless men carrying the star around on thrones, even if it’s just during her early days growing up in New York. Mariah Carey, never not having a moment.