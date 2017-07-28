Which of Anthony Scaramucci’s endlessly quotable quips from his New Yorker interview is your favorite? “Let me go, though, because I’ve gotta start tweeting some shit to make this guy crazy,” perhaps? After gamely saying he’d be up to the challenge of playing his doppelgänger White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci, Mario Cantone arrived to Anthony Atamanuik’s President Show with the first and greatest Scaramucci impression, hours after the White House staffer addressed his “colorful language.” The clip is a lovefest between (fake) president and (fake) communications director, until Cantone channels Scaramucci’s blind rage about leaks. “I’m going to fire so many people,” he says. “I don’t know who it’s going to be, Reince, but I’m going to get to the bottom of the leaks in the White House. Do you hear me, Reince?” We (and Reince) have been put on notice.
