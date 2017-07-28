Latest News from Vulture

14 seconds ago

Twin Peaks’ Chrysta Bell on Tammy Haters and ‘Harsh’ Criticism

“I’m deeply triggering for a lot of people and I’ve known this all my life.”

27 mins ago

The Joy and Frustration of Aminé’s "STFU"

The Portland, Oregon, rapper’s “STFU” is just one layered, joyful, and frustrated moment on Good for You

12:12 p.m.

Who Is Nav, and Where Did He Come From?

Amid numerous celebrity and musician cosigns, Nav struggles to cement his place in music and find a unique voice.

12:00 p.m.

Let’s Talk About the Ending of Atomic Blonde

Ninety-nine red balloons, and almost as many competing spies.

11:47 a.m.

An Appreciation of Mark Hamill’s Meta-Casting in Brigsby Bear

Why his meta-casting in Kyle Mooney’s eccentric indie is so damn delightful.

11:45 a.m.

Transparent Season-4 Trailer: The Pfeffermans Go to Israel

Maura has a big secret.

11:29 a.m.

Mario Cantone’s Anthony Scaramucci Impression Is As Spot-on As You Imagined

“I’m going to fire so many people. I don’t know who it’s going to be.”

11:24 a.m.

Jessica Williams Is More Than Incredible

With The Incredible Jessica James, the Daily Show alum is ready to be a movie star.

11:04 a.m.

Why Didn’t Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets Find Its Audience?

The challenges of selling truly nerd-ass shit in an MCU world.

10:38 a.m.

Landline Reminds Us of the Worst Hair Trend of the ’90s: The Butt Cut

The year was 1995, and the butt cut was everywhere.

10:22 a.m.

The Incredible Jessica James Is a Breakout Turn for Jessica Williams

It’s a strong argument for Jessica Williams as a cinematic avatar for a certain kind of city-dwelling, creative 20-something.

10:14 a.m.

Slayer Made a Rare Face-Melting Late-Night Appearance Last Night

Witnessing “Raining Blood” on late-night is truly something.

9:25 a.m.

Of Course The Mindy Project Wouldn’t End Without Bringing Back Chris Messina

Producer Matt Warburton promised “a little bit of clarity” about where Mindy and Danny stand.

9:08 a.m.

Samantha Bee Lets Her Kids Swear As a Special Treat

“I can get them to do anything by just letting them use one piece of salty language in a conversation.”

8:00 a.m.

10 Nonfiction Books to Read at the Beach, As Chosen by Authors

The best beach-worthy nonfiction books other writers recommend.

8:00 a.m.

How to Assemble a Sketch-Comedy Troupe From Scratch

An introduction to Baroness von Sketch Show, which stars four specifically chosen 40-something women — kind of like a comedic Justice League.

1:03 a.m.

American Horror Story: Cult’s New Promo and Poster Feature a Clown, More Bees

Definitely don’t look and watch if you’re afraid of clowns or bees.

12:57 a.m.

Zoo Recap: Mansdale vs. the Volcano

Even for Zoo, the first five minutes of this episode are absolutely bonkers.

Yesterday at 11:10 p.m.

Seth Meyers Uses Rooster Sound Effects to Make Scaramucci’s Tirade Less Vulgar

Meyers: 1, Scaramucci: 0.

Yesterday at 10:02 p.m.

Nashville Recap: Bad Grandma

Not gonna lie, I like Gunnar’s grandma.