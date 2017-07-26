Latest News from Vulture

18 mins ago

How an Orthodox Jew Became an Unorthodox Film Star

“People are like, ‘You stupid? Don’t deal with the outside world.’ ”

23 mins ago

How Many Objects Will Selena Gomez Put in Her Mouth That Don’t Belong There?

Use your imagination.

12:00 p.m.

Zac Posen’s 10 Favorite Books

Including ones by Oscar Wilde, John Cheever, and Martha Stewart.

11:44 a.m.

Jon Hamm Is Lois Smith’s Sexy Love Hologram in the Marjorie Prime Trailer

It’s sweet, but also kind of creepy.

11:30 a.m.

Mandy Patinkin Will Star As Pierre in The Great Comet for 3 Weeks This Summer

The Tony and Emmy winner will star in the show from August 15 to September 3.

11:29 a.m.

Where You Can Stream the 2017 Emmy Nominees

A primer on all the TV shows nominated for Outstanding Drama, Comedy, and Limited Series.

11:20 a.m.

Frank Miller Hasn’t Watched Daredevil Yet

“I’m looking forward to it.”

10:16 a.m.

How Britney Young Went From a Production Assistant to Starring in GLOW

She was working as an assistant on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend when she booked her GLOW role.

10:02 a.m.

Alice Cooper Forgot He Had an Andy Warhol Print Worth Millions in His Storage

Cooper’s ex-girlfriend bought it for him.

9:54 a.m.

Trent Reznor Talks His New Music, the Future of Streaming, and His Tortured Past

In conversation with the Nine Inch Nails icon.

9:40 a.m.

Every Batman Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

A look at every Batflick that’s come our way over the last 50 years.

9:17 a.m.

James Corden and Usher Clean Usher’s Hollywood Star on Carpool Karaoke

Nothing but respect for MY club-anthem icon.

8:00 a.m.

Taylor Sheridan Has Two Tips for Becoming an Oscar-Nominated Screenwriter

One: Read lots of bad scripts. Two: Do better.

1:03 a.m.

Rick Ross Doesn’t Sign Women Because ‘I Would End Up F*cking a Female Rapper’

“I’m spending so much money on her photo shoots. I gotta f*ck a couple times.”

Yesterday at 11:13 p.m.

Stephen Colbert Updates the Boy Scout Oath After Trump’s Speech to the Troops

“On my honor, I will do my best to make a tremendous amount of money.”

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

The Profit Recap: Marcus and the Chocolate Factory

Business is like a box of chocolates.

Yesterday at 10:27 p.m.

Wonder Woman Sequel Gets an Official December 2019 Release Date

You’ve got two years to get properly hyped.

Yesterday at 9:11 p.m.

Bill Clinton and James Patterson Courting A-List Directors to Adapt Their Novel

Clinton and co-writer James Patterson are reportedly holding meetings with J.J. Abrams, Steven Spielberg, and more.

Yesterday at 9:01 p.m.

The Fosters Recap: Rise Up

The Days Since Drew Has Acted Like a Dick counter is still firmly stuck at zero.

Yesterday at 8:22 p.m.

Olivia de Havilland Is Wasting No Time Suing Ryan Murphy

De Havilland’s lawyers entered a motion in the lawsuit to get an earlier trial date.