Mark Ruffalo wants you to get those dreams of a standalone Hulk movie out of your head — for good. In a red carpet interview with Variety that followed the D23 trailer debut of Avengers: Infinity War, the actor strongly rejected even the possibility of Bruce Banner getting his own film. “I want to just make one thing perfectly clear today: A standalone Hulk movie will never happen,” Ruffalo said. “Universal has the rights, and for some reason, they don’t know how to play well with Marvel. And they don’t want to make money.” Yes, that’s Ruffalo taking a pretty clear shot at Universal Pictures there, too. He’s expressed frustration with the studio’s inability to strike a deal with Marvel for years, and his latest comments aren’t likely to improve the tenuous situation, to say the least. So we might have to take him at his word. At least we’ll always have Edward Norton?
