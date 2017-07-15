Latest News from Vulture

9:12 p.m.

Mark Ruffalo Wants You to Know That a Standalone Hulk Movie ‘Will Never Happen’

“I want to just make one thing perfectly clear today.”

8:23 p.m.

Why Afghanistan’s Newest Sesame Street Muppet Is Advocating for Gender Equality

“In a male-dominant country like Afghanistan, I think you have to do some lessons for the males to respect the females.”

7:43 p.m.

Bill Maher Says That His Use of the N-Word Was ‘Not a Racist Mistake’

He thinks that most people agree with him.

6:45 p.m.

Emily Blunt Proves She Can Hold an Umbrella in This Mary Poppins Returns Tease

Blunt said on Saturday that she provided an “acerbic and vain and weird” take on the iconic character.

3:52 p.m.

What Happened in Today’s Secret Trailer for Avengers: Infinity War?

The gang’s getting back together.

3:15 p.m.

Check Out This Behind-the-Scenes Video for The Last Jedi

Two words: Space Dern.

2:51 p.m.

Mena Massoud Will Be Disney’s Next Aladdin

With Will Smith as the Genie!

2:11 p.m.

Watch the First Trailer for A Wrinkle in Time

Oprah! Reese! Mindy!

1:14 p.m.

Charlie Puth Fought His Ass Off to Be in That Popular Furious 7 Song

He “wasn’t cool enough.”

12:00 p.m.

Walking Dead Stunt Performer Dies After On-Set Injury

The showrunner and the network are now speaking out.

11:37 a.m.

Naomi Watts Says She Was Nearly Cast in Big Little Lies

Oh, Monterey.

10:49 a.m.

Sofia Coppola Defends Not Having an African-American Character in The Beguiled

“I did not want to perpetuate an objectionable stereotype.”

10:15 a.m.

Here Are New Photos of Beyoncé, One Month After Having Twins

Bow down.

10:04 a.m.

Huge and ‘Modern’ Changes Are Coming to The Great British Bake Off

Does Channel 4 not understand why people like the show?

10:00 a.m.

Planet of the Apes Director Matt Reeves on the New Movie’s Hardest Scenes

Number three might surprise you.

9:14 a.m.

50 Cent Critics Are Confronted on the Street by … 50 Cent

We gon’ sip Bacardi like these confrontations never happened.

8:45 a.m.

Please Enjoy Stephen Colbert and John Oliver Smack-Talking a Bunch of Presidents

“He basically OD’ed on a snack for preschoolers.”

12:39 a.m.

Brazilian Court Clears Ryan Lochte of Criminal Charge Following Rio Olympics

Oh yeah, remember that whole thing?

Yesterday at 10:19 p.m.

Leo DiCaprio, Martin Scorsese Reportedly Develop Killers of the Flower Moon

David Grann’s nonfiction book recounts the investigation of a years-long string of murders targeting the Osage Nation in the 1920s.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

The Great British Baking Show Recap: Flower Power

This week, it’s all about floral cakes.