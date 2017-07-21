The Real Hero of Marvel’s Inhumans Comic-Con Trailer Is Medusa’s Strangling Hair

Comic-Con has already delivered some exciting trailers for upcoming projects of both TV and film, and the new preview for Marvel’s Inhumans is no exception. The forthcoming ABC series just released an IMAX trailer at the yearly San Diego convention, and while it appears the show won’t be as violent as Marvel’s Netflix counterparts (hey, it’s ABC we’re talking about), the preview showcased some extensive action sequences. Marvel’s Inhumans focuses on the Inhuman Royal Family as they flee a coup against their king Black Bolt led by his brother Maximus and find refuge in Hawaii. With royal infighting, and Ramsay Bolton portrayer Iwan Rheon cast as the ne’er-do-well usurper Maximus, the show has some serious Game of Thrones vibes going on. However, the real standout moment of the trailer is when the royal family’s queen Medusa strangles Maximus with her hair. The show will show its first two episodes in IMAX theaters on September 1, before premiering on ABC on September 29. Check out the above trailer, and contemplate how much Medusa’s hair could bench.
Comments