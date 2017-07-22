“The thing about war is, it only works if both sides believe they’re the good guys,” Sigourney Weaver intones at the beginning of Netflix’s new trailer for Marvel’s The Defenders. Besides giving you shades of Mitchell and Webb’s “Are We the Baddies?” sketch, Weaver’s monologue serves to remind you why, despite having Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, Daredevil and Iron Fist teamed up against her, there is a real possibility Weaver’s villainous Alexandra can destroy New York City before they have a chance to stop her. Then again, to be fair, she does seem to have Elodie Yung’s Elektra from Daredevil at her beck and call, at least for the time being. The Defenders will undoubtedly rise to the challenge on August 18, provided Jessica Jones isn’t so hung over, she gets smooshed in an elevator door before the fighting even begins.