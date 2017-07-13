Ben Affleck’s Batman Replacement Is Also Replacing Ben Affleck’s Batman Script

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Batman director Matt Reeves won’t use Ben Affleck’s wicked awesome Batman script, which is ostensibly a story in which Batman trades Gotham City for Boston’s Beacon Hill, and parks his Batmobile at Harvard Yard. Affleck was once meant to write, direct, and star in the stand-alone DC movie, until he decided against directing (leaving us with Live by Night instead, which, okay, sure). Matt Reeves (War for the Planet of the Apes) was hired to direct, and now he says the movie will shoot with a new script. In an interview on MTV’s Happy Sad Confused podcast, Reeves said that the movie won’t use the script written by Affleck, Chris Terrio, and DC’s Geoff Johns. “No, it’s a new story. It’s just starting again,” Reeves said, probably ruling out the possibility of seeing a movie in which Batman personally defends Tom Brady’s honor, a scene that Affleck would definitely write. “I’m excited about it. I think it’s going to be really cool.” Woe to a script that would’ve certainly asked Superman to “say hi to ya motha for me,” with an awkward pause.