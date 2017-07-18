Maya Rudolph has an important truth: Ivanka Trump always talks like she has a sexy secret. Is she trying to sell you lingerie in that serious whisper voice, or convince you that everything is fine, the world isn’t ending, and she definitely disagrees with her dad? Rudolph brought her uncanny Ivanka impression to Late Night With Seth Meyers, and let us in on its secret: “She’s always talking like she works in a lingerie store, a little bit,” Rudolph says. “Like, if you want to get the matching panties, you can get them, but they’re $14.95.” And probably made in China.
