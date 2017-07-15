Mena Massoud Will Be Disney’s Next Aladdin

After a search that was publicly giving Disney some major difficulties, someone will be showing you a whole new world and hopping on a magic carpet soon enough. Mena Massoud, whose handful of screen credits include Jack Ryan, Open Heart, and The 99, will be playing the new Aladdin in Disney’s upcoming live-action film. Also joining him in the Guy Richie-directed Aladdin will be all-around swell guy Will Smith as the Genie, and Power Rangers’ Naomi Scott as Jasmine. Start dream-casting Jafar!

The news was announced at Disney’s popular D23 Expo this weekend, and although no other information about Aladdin is currently known — it’ll start shooting in August — other Disney films were teased today, such as Tim Burton’s live-action Dumbo, which is set for March 29, 2019 release.