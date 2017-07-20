Photo: Michael Gibson/HBO

To be clear, government censorship is very bad, but it has never looked so good. Michael Shannon and Michael B. Jordan star in HBO’s adaptation of Ray Bradbury’s Fahrenheit 451 as “firemen,” who spend their time burning books, instead of saving cats from trees like you might expect them to. Jordan plays Montag, who eventually questions the motives behind book burning, while Shannon is Beatty, his mentor (a gruff Michael Shannon role? Who would’ve thought!). The film, directed by 99 Homes’ Ramin Bahrani, also stars Spider-Man: Homecoming’s Laura Harrier, The Mummy’s Sofia Boutella, and YouTube star Lilly Singh. High-school English teachers, please thank Michael B. Jordan for giving your students a reason to pick up a book — though this could all backfire if they end up staring dreamily at the TV instead.