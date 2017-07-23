Photo: ODD ANDERSEN/AFP/Getty Images

Who is faster? The greatest olympian of all time, a world record-holding human swimmer or a really big fish? The eternal question no one was asking was finally answered on Sunday night as part of Shark Week. The much teased showdown Phelps vs Shark: Great Gold vs Great White kicked off Discovery Channel’s signature mid-summer programming with a competition result that should not surprise anyone who knows anything about great whites, or even Jaws, but spoilers ahead.

Michael Phelps is not faster than the world’s most feared shark. While great whites have been recorded going as fast as 26 miles per hour off the coast of South Africa, Phelps’s record is closer to 6 miles per hour. Yet, since sharks can’t swim as fast over long distances, Discovery put the competitors on more even ground by setting the length for 100 meters. Phelps also wore a monofin to stimulate a shark’s movement and increase his speed. Ultimately, Phelps was able to swim the 100 meters in 38.1 seconds to the great white’s 36.1. The race itself required recording the competitors’ times separately, since Phelps couldn’t count on the shark to stay in his lane, but there was a GCI shark shown on screen for the viewers at home. Still, one has to wonder if Phelps could have kicked a little faster with a non-cartoon challenger at his tail.