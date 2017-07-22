Michelle Pfeiffer Will Play Janet Van Dyne in Ant-Man and the Wasp

How many Wasps can one Ant-Man movie contain? The sequel Ant-Man and the Wasp will elevate Evangeline Lilly’s Hope Van Dyne to a superheroic position along Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man, but it was another Wasp, announced today at Marvel’s Comic-Con panel, that got us even more excited. Michelle Pfeiffer has come on board to play Janet Van Dyne, the original Wasp from the comics who, in this big-screen iteration, was lost to another dimension while fighting crime with her husband, Michael Douglas’s Hank-Pym. Pfeiffer, of course, gave us one of the most iconic comic-book performances of all time with her Catwoman in Batman Returns, and while her Wasp may be shorter in stature than Selina Kyle, let’s hope the role is just as big a deal.
