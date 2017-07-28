Of Course The Mindy Project Wouldn’t End Without Bringing Back Chris Messina

Mindy and Danny’s on-again-off-again, on-again-again-off-again-again love story on The Mindy Project might have one more chapter left. At a Television Critics Association panel last night, Mindy Project producer Matt Warburton said that Chris Messina, who plays Mindy Lahiri’s baby daddy and ex-fiancé and was once a series regular before leaving the show, will return to the show for its final season, fulfilling the wishes of everyone who wanted to see Mindy and Danny say a proper good-bye. “The one thing we can promise the audience is a little bit of clarity about where they stand,” Warburton said, though since both Danny and Mindy are married to other people now, we hope that doesn’t mean there’s going to be any slipping back into old habits. Hey, maybe this’ll be an excuse for a trip back to Staten Island.
