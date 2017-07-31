By

J.Law Welcomes You to What Is Definitely Not a Bed and Breakfast in the Mother! Trailer

We don’t know much about Darren Aronofsky’s mother!, other than that it stars Jennifer Lawrence, Ed Harris, Javier Bardem, and Michelle Pfeiffer, and that it is definitely not getting good reviews on Yelp. In the first teaser for the Black Swan director’s next film, Lawrence wanders around in a slip dress, talking familiarly with Bardem in voice-over about Harris and Pfeiffer, who appear to be a couple. Then, as with most stories about the sharing economy, all hell breaks loose. mother! (yes, it really is all lowercase with an exclamation point) premieres September 15. creepy!

Mother! Trailer: J.Law Welcomes You to Her Very Creepy Home

