My Friend Dahmer Trailer: We Needed to Talk About Jeffrey

“I’m just like everybody else,” Ross Lynch intones as a teenaged Jeffrey Dahmer, socially awkward misfit and soon-to-be serial killer. In the new trailer for the film, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in April, Anne Heche, Vincent Kartheiser and the rest of Dahmer’s classmates and family fail to notice the mounting evidence that something is terribly, terribly wrong with the Ohio high schooler, even as he begins to obsess over dead animals, plot the death of a local jogger and eventually commit his first murder at the age of 18. Based on a 2012 graphic novel of the same name by Dahmer’s high school friend Derf Backderf, the My Friend Dahmer trailer presents the infamous murderer as a deeply disturbed young man slowly sliding past the point of no return, while those around him miss each and every chance to try and stop him from reaching the brink.
