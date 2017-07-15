Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

People seem to enjoy learning about actors who were almost cast in popular films and television shows, so please allow us to divert your attention to a certain prestige cable miniseries, which could’ve had a slightly different blonde casting choice. In a new interview with The Guardian, Naomi Watts divulged that she and her good friend, Nicole Kidman, were having some discussions about starring in HBO’s Big Little Lies together, as Kidman was a producer on the seven-part series. It’s safe to say that Reese Witherspoon or Laura Dern got her intended part instead. “We talked about doing that together,” Watts said about Kidman. “I might have been in it.” Regardless, Watts ended up making her long-awaited return to television with Twin Peaks and Gypsy instead, and she devoured Big Little Lies on the sofa just like the Emmys nominating committee did: “So good.” Who knows how that could’ve been.