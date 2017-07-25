Photo: Getty Images

Netflix, always one to throw lots of money at things, seems to have looked at Matt Groening’s previous work on The Simpsons and Futurama and decided “we’d like one of those.” The streaming service announced today that it has picked up 20 episodes of Disenchantment, a new animated fantasy series from Groening that will “follow the misadventures of hard-drinking young princess Bean [Abbi Jacobson], her feisty elf companion Elfo [Nat Faxon], and her personal demon Luci [Eric Andre].” According to Groening, the series is about “life and death, love and sex, and how to keep laughing in a world full of suffering and idiots, despite what the elders and wizards and other jerks tell you.” So specific! Disenchantment, which will feature Groening’s “trademark animation style” from Futurama’s Rough Draft Studios (get ready for some weak chins!), will premiere on Netflix ten episodes at a time, starting in 2018.