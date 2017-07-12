You don’t have to wait until Arrested Development’s green-lit fifth season to see Jason Bateman star as a dad trying to save his family in a Netflix series. Unlike the screwball antics of the Bluth family, however, Ozark is the story about a family that owes a debt to a drug lord, leaving them no choice but to launder millions in illegal cash at their resort in Missouri’s Ozarks. In other words, this drama is as short on jokes as it is stair cars. Bateman is Ozark’s executive producer, star, and even directs a handful of the episodes. “I’m not the best critic in the world,” Bateman told Vulture recently, “but I’m proud of Ozark. I’ve seen what we’ve made, and I’ve got enough experience to know that what I’m smelling isn’t shit.” Three-time Oscar nominee and bona fide acting god Laura Linney co-stars as Bateman’s wife. The series drops on Netflix on July 21.