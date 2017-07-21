Looks Like You’re Getting a Second Season of Netflix’s Iron Fist

Photo: Patrick Harbron/Netflix

Despite an ongoing debate about cultural appropriation, white washing and, as with all comic book adaptations from time immemorial, whether it’s actually any good or not, Marvel’s Iron Fist will be back soon. Marvel Television Executive Vice President Jeph Loeb announced today at San Diego Comic Con 2017 that the Netflix show, which stars Finn Jones as martial artist/superhero Danny Rand, will return to Netflix for a second season. Loeb also noted that Luke Cage’s Detective Misty Knight, portrayed by Simone Missick, will join the cast for Season 2 alongside Jessica Henwick’s Colleen Wing; in the Marvel canon, the pair team up as a private investigator duo known as the Daughters of the Dragon. Between that excellent-sounding spin-off (bruised, highly trained fingers crossed) and Iron Fist’s role in Marvel’s upcoming series The Defenders, there is currently no limit to the fists, iron or otherwise, headed your way in the future.