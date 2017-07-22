Watch the Newest Thor: Ragnarok Trailer and Bow Before Cate Blanchett

The first trailer for Thor: Ragnarok was a whole lot of fun: All those colors! Thor teaming up with the Hulk! That springy new comic tone from director Taika Waititi! But let’s be honest: As good as that trailer was, it left you wanting more Cate Blanchett as Hela, the new villainess who’ll make Thor’s life miserable. Well, you’re in luck: The new, full trailer for Thor: Ragnarok dropped today at Comic-Con, and Cate Blanchett is feeling that fantasy, honey! Watch her lock antlers with Thor, and enjoy that there is a random pegasus in there as a bonus.
