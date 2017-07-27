Photo: Getty Images

Nick Offerman has been known to sing about whiskey and weed, and Kiersey Clemons has spent some time in a band – at least on Transparent. And soon you’ll be able to hear this unlikely duo sing together: Offerman will star in Hearts Beat Loud, a new movie directed by Brett Haley (The Hero, I’ll See You in My Dreams) alongside Clemons, whose casting was previously confirmed. Per the studio’s release, the film tells the story of “a father, Frank, to be played by Offerman, and daughter, Sam, to be played by Clemons, who form an unlikely songwriting duo in the last summer before she leaves for college.” Ted Danson, American Honey star Sasha Lane, Blythe Danner, and Toni Collette round out this all-star cast. Danson and Collette will play Frank’s friends, and Lane will portray Sam’s love interest, Rose. And, to make this the coolest family in indie movies, Danner will play Frank’s mother. Hearts Beat Loud will feature four original songs and a score by Keegan DeWitt. “I wrote the film with Nick Offerman in mind after my experience working with him on The Hero. He is one of my favorite actors and I’m very excited to be putting him at the center of this film,” Haley said via press release. Hearts Beat Loud will start shooting in New York City next month.