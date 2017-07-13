Latest News from Vulture

2:58 p.m.

Movie Review: Wish Upon Is an Enjoyably Silly Teen-Horror Film

Wish Upon is the kind of horror movie where expendable characters constantly find themselves balancing on ladders while wielding chainsaws.

2:49 p.m.

You Don’t Want to Get an Angry Email from Walking Dead Creator Frank Darabont

“YOU NEED TO PAY ATTENTION TO THE MOTHERF[**]KING SCRIPT!”

2:29 p.m.

2017 Emmy Nominations: The Snubs and Surprises

Shut-out: The Leftovers. Happily included: Practically everyone from Saturday Night Live.

2:23 p.m.

Pamela Adlon and Louis C.K. Cried Together Over Their Emmy Nominations

“We are all so stunned and happy.”

2:18 p.m.

Nine Inch Nails Announce New EP Add Violence, Debut New Song ‘Less Than’

It’s the second installment in a series of three EPs.

2:16 p.m.

The Story Behind The Simpsons’ Legendary Planet of the Apes Musical

Inside the process that one writer calls “a magic visit from the joke fairy.”

2:16 p.m.

Thanks, Trump: SNL Got a Lot of Emmy Nominations This Year

Trump has created one new job: someone to build new cabinets to hold SNL’s awards.

1:46 p.m.

Brown Girls Is Now an Emmy-Nominated Show Well Ahead of Its HBO Debut

The show is nominated for Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series.

1:30 p.m.

Where We Left Off With Every Single Game of Thrones Character

Daenerys was on a boat to Westeros, but do you remember what Brienne was up to?

1:18 p.m.

Straight Emmy Voters Finally Discover RuPaul’s Drag Race

After nine incredible seasons.

12:57 p.m.

Carrie Fisher Got a Posthumous Emmy Nomination for Catastrophe

It’s the late actress’s third Emmy nomination.

11:45 a.m.

2017 Emmy Nominations: SNL and Westworld Lead the Pack

Congrats!

11:26 a.m.

Ben Affleck’s Batman Replacement Is Also Replacing Ben Affleck’s Batman Script

So don’t expect a movie in which Batman personally defends Tom Brady’s honor, a scene that Affleck would definitely write.

11:10 a.m.

Kathy Bates’s Doctor Thought Revealing Her Cancer Diagnosis Might Cost Her Work

“Even my gynecologist, whose husband worked in the business, warned that I shouldn’t come out with it because of the stigma in Hollywood.”

10:59 a.m.

Gary Oldman Is Unrecognizable As Winston Churchill in the Darkest Hour Trailer

Two-hundred of hours makeup results in quite the transformation.

10:55 a.m.

Steve Zahn Isn’t the Guy You Thought He Was

Whether he’s running a farm or acting in War for the Planet of the Apes, the veteran character actor takes his work seriously.

9:57 a.m.

Kesha’s New Song Emphatically Declares: ‘I’m a Motherf*cking Woman’

“I wanted an anthem for anyone else who wants to yell about being self-sufficient and strong.”

9:50 a.m.

John Oliver Laments That His ‘Stupid Watergate’ Joke Has Spiraled Out of Control

“We are turbo-f*cked.”

8:46 a.m.

Friends From College Tries Too Hard, But Still Delivers Some Laughs

It resonated with me enough to make me keep watching.

12:53 a.m.

Selena Gomez Released ‘Fetish,’ a New Track Featuring Gucci Mane

The song is from her upcoming album SG2.