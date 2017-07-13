Trent Reznor is a man of his word, apparently. The Nine Inch Nails front man recently promised that the Christmastime release Not the Actual Events would be followed by two more EPs, and that the next one would drop before the band performs live this year. Per Stereogum, Reznor announced today the five-track-long Add Violence, which will be out July 21, two days before their first gig of 2017 at FYF Fest in L.A. Accompanying the announcement is the new single “Less Than,” with a video-game-inspired music video to boot, matching the song’s retro-techno sound. It seems that NIN have been rather busy lately, and they’ll be in New York on July 30 for Panorama Festival. Check out the video below, along with the track list for Add Violence.
Add Violence:
1. “Less Than”
2. “The Lovers”
3. “This Isn’t the Place”
4. “Not Anymore”
5. “The Background World”
