Noah Hawley Is Developing a Doctor Doom Movie at Fox

As if he didn’t have enough going on between Fargo, Legion, his novels, and who knows what else, writer-director Noah Hawley concluded Thursday’s Legion panel at Comic-Con by announcing that he’s got a Doctor Doom movie in the works with Fox. Doctor Doom, if you’re unfamiliar, is the primary nemesis of the Fantastic Four. That means Fox will be revisiting waters that were considerably mucked-up by the debacle of Josh Trank 2015 Fantastic Four movie, in which Toby Kebbell played the not-so-good doctor. The decision makes a whole lot of sense considering both Hawley’s success with Legion at FX and Fox’s recent gold-striking with James Mangold’s Logan, a pair of victories that suggest there’s plenty of room for more creator-driven takes on the superheroes, and supervillains, within that studio’s stable. For Fantastic Four fans especially, this should be a lungs-filling breath of fresh air, though when Hawley will find room to breathe in the upcoming few years is a great question.
