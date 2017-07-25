By

One Mississippi Season Two Trailer: Tig Notaro Is Still Home

“Is this because I’m gay?” Tig Notaro asks the crotchety woman working reception at the local hospital. Her response is irascible: “Yes, it most certainly is.” One Mississippi is back for its second season, with Notaro facing a new batch of misfortunes and cantankerous locals. Last season ended with a cancer diagnosis, and Tig’s decision to trade life in L.A. for Bay Saint Lucille. Notaro has said that the show’s second season will take less inspiration from her real life, but did tease her character’s relationship prospects: “Well, there are people that I’m dating [on the show], and checking things out with, and checking out the spark that got started with the Kate character. That’s definitely in season two,” she told Deadline. One Mississippi returns to Amazon Prime September 8.

