Patton Oswalt and Meredith Salenger are engaged, and as she points out on Instagram, check out the size of The Rock on her finger. The comedian and actress kept up a repartee on Twitter and Instagram in recent months before announcing their engagement today. The news caps off an emotional year for Oswalt, who has publicly discussed his grief over the sudden death of his wife Michelle McNamara, who died 15 months ago (the two have an 8-year-old daughter, Alice). Oswalt and Salenger first appeared together in public last month at the premiere of Baby Driver, and according to People, they met through their mutual friend Martha Plimpton.