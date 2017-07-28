If you’re a huge Bollywood fan and you didn’t happen to live in the Denver suburbs in the mid-2000s, don’t worry: you didn’t completely blow it. According to Variety, Quantico star Priyanka Chopra is currently developing a single-camera comedy for ABC about the life of Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit. A critically-acclaimed Bollywood actress and dancer, Dixit moved to the U.S. following her marriage to cardiologist Shriram Nene; both are set to executive produce the project. Dixit, her husband and their two children lived in Denver, Colorado for roughly a decade before relocating back to Mumbai in 2011. The sitcom will following the life of a “former Bollywood star who settles down in the suburbs of America with her bi-cultural family and tries to bring her colorful lifestyle to an otherwise dull town.” In addition to Dixit’s extensive big-screen career, Chopra and the pilot’s writer Sri Rao, former head writer on General Hospital: Night Shift, are both Bollywood veterans themselves. If you didn’t know how badly you wanted to mix your Hindi cinema references together with your snowboard and legal weed jokes, you do now.
Comments