22 mins ago

Priyanka Chopra to Develop an ABC Sitcom Based on Bollywood Star Madhuri Dixit

The show will focus on a former Bollywood superstar who resettles in America.

10:00 p.m.

The Great British Baking Show Recap: The Six Pies of Henry VIII

Why does baking have to be so emotional?

9:53 p.m.

6 Things We Learned About Outlander’s New Season

Bad news: Claire and Jamie won’t be reuniting anytime soon.

8:20 p.m.

Do You Get the Joke Jerry Seinfeld Promises Norm Macdonald He Won’t Get?

It’s a joke Seinfeld has determined to be “the greatest Jew joke” he’s ever heard.

7:28 p.m.

Kathy Griffin Says Federal Investigation Into Decapitated Trump Photos Has Ended

“The case is closed,” the comedian tweeted Friday. “I have been completely exonerated.”

7:00 p.m.

That Stephanie Meyer Show The Rook Is Getting A Series Order At Starz

The supernatural drama was originally being developed for Hulu.

6:00 p.m.

How Many of Mahershala Ali’s Abs Can You Count in This Jay-Z Video?

Mahershala Ali squares up with our collective daddy issues.

5:43 p.m.

What’s Leaving Netflix: August 2017

The League, To Kill a Mockingbird, and more.

4:49 p.m.

Mandy Patinkin Exits The Great Comet of 1812 Amid Casting Controversy

In the wake of uproar over Patinkin replacing former Hamilton star Oak Onaodowan, Patinkin has canceled his plans to join the show.

4:13 p.m.

Arcade Fire’s Everything Now and 5 Other Albums to Listen to Now

Arcade Fire, Aminé, and Vic Mensa are just a few of the albums you can listen to right now.

4:00 p.m.

A GIF Guide to Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Loyalty’ Video, Featuring a Savage Rihanna

Sharks on chains.

3:44 p.m.

Jorma Taccone Explains His Idea for a Spicer-Scaramucci Buddy Sitcom

“They have to play themselves. They could easily do it.”

3:13 p.m.

17 of the Most Disturbing Moments in The Emoji Movie

A taste of the horrors that await.

2:25 p.m.

The Personal Reckoning of Tyler, the Creator’s Flower Boy

The fifth album from Tyler, the Creator is a creative and emotional high point that changes the perspective on the Odd Future frontman entirely

2:19 p.m.

The Emoji Movie Didn’t Deserve Christina Aguilera

Making sense of how Xtina ended up in a post-language harbinger of the apocalypse.

2:13 p.m.

Your Very British Streaming Guide to Elizabethan Period Dramas

From the silliness of Blackadder to the seriousness of Elizabeth I.

1:58 p.m.

Atomic Blonde Has an Incomprehensible Plot, But the Action Is Smashing

You don’t see Atomic Blonde for anything but a badass female protagonist crunching bones and pulping faces in gratifyingly long takes.

1:41 p.m.

Twin Peaks’ Chrysta Bell on Tammy Haters and ‘Harsh’ Criticism

“I’m deeply triggering for a lot of people and I’ve known this all my life.”

1:14 p.m.

Joy and Frustration Abound on Aminé’s "STFU"

The Portland, Oregon, rapper’s “STFU” is just one layered, joyful, and frustrated moment on Good for You

12:12 p.m.

Who Is Nav, and Where Did He Come From?

Amid numerous celebrity and musician cosigns, Nav struggles to cement his place in music and find a unique voice.