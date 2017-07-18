In Professor Marston & the Wonder Women, Luke Evans stars as Wonder Woman creator William Marston, who penned the comics under the pseudonym Charles Moulton. The superhero’s story is among the most fascinating: Marston called the character “psychological propaganda for the new type of woman,” and she was based on Marston’s wife Elizabeth (Rebecca Hall) and their lover Olive Byrne (Bella Heathcote, from The Neon Demon). In this first trailer, Connie Britton grills Evans about his subversive comics’ hero and his own private life. Professor Marston & the Wonder Women was written and directed by True Blood and L Word alum Angela Robinson. See it in theaters October 27.