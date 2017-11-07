Quentin Tarantino Next Movie Will Reportedly Be About The Manson Family Murders

Photo: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Quentin Tarantino hasn’t gotten the history bug out of his system just yet, but he is moving on from the wild, wild west to the American mid-century. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tarantino is developing his next film, and it’s going to be “a unique take on the Manson Family murders.” Pause and collect yourself to consider the bloody implications of Quentin Tarantino writing and directing a movie about the 1960 Manson murders. Consider, too, the term “unique take,” because when he put one of those on Inglorious Basterds it ended with history being re-written and a decapitation strike hitting the Nazi regime in the form of a theater fire that took out the leadership of the Third Reich. So, does that mean Manson and his associates will end up the victims this time around, with Sharon Tate and her friends getting historical fiction vengeance? It’s entirely possible.

THR is also reporting that some very big names are in consideration for the project, like Brad Pitt, which feels very probable, and Jennifer Lawrence, who feels less likely but would also make a pretty great twist addition to the filmmaker’s usual ensemble. (There’s an Upside Down universe in which she played Jennifer Jason Leigh’s character from Hateful Eight.) Based on word from “sources,” Tarantino is finishing the script now, and that Bob and Harvey Weinstein are once again involved.