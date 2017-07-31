Two weeks after BuzzFeed published journalist Jim DeRogatis’ report alleging R. Kelly manipulated at least six women into a “sex cult” maintained at his various properties in Chicago and Atlanta, TMZ now claims the “Trapped In The Closet” singer has canceled four of his upcoming ten “After Party” tour dates. Two shows in Louisiana, as well as one in Dallas and one in Los Angeles, have been scrapped, allegedly due to low ticket sales. TMZ goes onto claim that Kelly’s Friday show at Virginia Beach suffered from similarly low attendance. Kelly has vehemently denied the claims made against him by DeRogatis and family members of the women involved, including assertions that he monitors the women’s interaction with the outside world, as well as their sexual and physical activity. Alleged victim Joycelyn Savage gave a TMZ interview after the report was published reassuring her concerned family and fans alike that her relationship with the singer is consensual and that she is not being “brainwashed.” Tickets for R. Kelly tour dates in Detroit, Atlanta and Memphis remain available for sale.
Comments