Latest News from Vulture

7:39 p.m.

Randall Park Cast in Ant-Man and the Wasp, Which You are Now Excitedly Seeing

Randall Park, welcome to S.H.I.E.L.D.

6:28 p.m.

Lorde Has A Suggestion For Anyone Questioning Her Friendship With Taylor Swift

“Really shitty to wake up to headlines about whether or not you’ve jumped ship on someone you deeply respect and ride for.”

5:31 p.m.

Erica Durance Will Replace Laura Benanti in Supergirl

Say hello to a new Alura.

5:29 p.m.

See the New Video for Jay-Z’s ‘4:44’

Tidal membership has its privileges.

4:59 p.m.

Onstage or On a Podcast, Nadia Sirota Makes You Listen

A violist with a mission.

3:44 p.m.

Movie Review: A Ghost Story Has a Ghost, But Maybe Not a Story

Still, even at its most self-conscious, there’s something lovable about A Ghost Story.

3:27 p.m.

Review: Haim’s Something to Tell You Struggles to Break From Its Influences

Haim’s sophomore release, Something to Tell You, is a strong album that tends to get bogged down by its influences.

3:20 p.m.

There Are Official Prince Videos On YouTube So Watch Them Right Now

Let’s go crazy for Prince videos!

2:47 p.m.

Rooney Mara Never Tried Pie Until Last Year

The Ghost Story actress eats a pie in the film.

2:36 p.m.

How A Ghost Story Almost Defeated Its Director

“I was so convinced that it was too high-concept to succeed.”

2:17 p.m.

36 Questions Defines the Concept of the Podcast Musical

Podcast musicals are innovative takes in a relatively young art form, and 36 Questions is an example of how to do them right.

1:57 p.m.

An Important Game of Thrones Season-7 Update: Euron Greyjoy’s Gonna Be Hot(ter)

He’s getting a haircut and a brand-new look.

1:55 p.m.

The 30 Best Superhero Movies Since ‘Blade’

Wesley Snipes’s vampire swordsman started a revolution.

1:48 p.m.

You Should See Laura Dern Wearing a Badass T-Shirt With Her Face on It

Enjoy!

1:33 p.m.

All 160 Pretty Little Liars Episodes, Ranked From Worst to Best

Freeform’s lovably batty murder-mystery, from the good to the bad to the what-the-hell.

1:25 p.m.

Haim’s Something To Tell You and 5 Other Albums to Listen to Now

Haim, Broken Social Scene, 21 Savage, Toro y Moi, and more provide a diverse range of moods to soundtrack your weekend.

12:52 p.m.

The Defiant Ones Goes Behind the Music in Mostly Compelling Ways

HBO’s docuseries about Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine is an often fascinating look at key moments in pop music.

12:40 p.m.

How 6 High-Strategy Board Games Fit Into the Orphan Black Universe

It’s the most board-game-friendly TV show since Parks & Recreation introduced the world to The Cones of Dunshire.

12:33 p.m.

Jerry Seinfeld Might Not Have Deemed Kesha Huggable, But at Least Bob Dylan Did

A true consolation prize.

10:39 a.m.

Boy Band Recap: Happy, Jolly Boys

What happened, Timbaland?