Louis Huang would be exuberantly, almost annoyingly excited about the news: according to The Tracking Board, Fresh Off the Boat’s Randall Park has been cast in the upcoming Ant-Man sequel, Ant-Man and the Wasp. He’ll be appearing as S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Jimmy Woo. The Veep actor has starred almost exclusively in comedies, and seeing as how Paul Rudd had a hand in writing his franchise’s upcoming sequel, you can pretty much assume Randall Park’s secret power will be riffing. Like, uh, let’s see, who would you ever want a superhero the size of an ant when you can have one the size of a blue whale? Call him when you get in touch with, uh, Pacific Garbage Vortex Man or, gah, something. Look, they hire professionals for a reason.
Comments