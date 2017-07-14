Here’s a First Glimpse of Steven Spielberg’s Dystopian Sci-Fi Ready Player One

Steven Spielberg’s next movie is the futuristic sci-fi feature Ready Player One, and Entertainment Weekly has a first look. Based on Ernest Cline’s popular 2011 dystopian sci-fi novel of the same name, Ready Player One is set in 2044 but is heavy on the ’80s pop-culture references. A teen named Wade Watts (Tye Sheridan, from Mud) plays an idyllic virtual-reality game called OASIS. When the game’s billionaire creator (Mark Rylance) dies, Watts joins the race against big corporations to find the creator’s prize hidden deep inside the game. Per EW, this image shows Watts’s private hideout inside an old van. Ready Player One will be out next March.
