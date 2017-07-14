Latest News from Vulture

10 mins ago

6 Pictures of Caesar From Planet of the Apes With a Caesar Haircut

This post features famous computer ape Caesar with the ’90s haircut known as the Caesar. Pretty self-explanatory, really.

16 mins ago

The Incredible Jessica James Trailer: Jessica Williams Is Friggin’ Dope

Jessica Williams is so dope she’ll soon have her own Netflix movie.

23 mins ago

What Are We Supposed to Make of This Oddly Catchy Trap-Country Song?

Branchez and Big Wet have a great weekend-party anthem on their hands, so why does it feel so weird to watch?

2:22 p.m.

Are You Team Reese or Team Nicole for the Emmys?

Pull on a chunky knit and get your throwing wine, because we’re picking sides.

2:07 p.m.

Waxahatchee’s Out in the Storm and 5 Other Albums to Listen to Now

Waxahatchee, French Montana, Sheer Mag and more, provide a diverse range of moods for your weekend adventures.

12:54 p.m.

In Defense of Cersei Lannister

Why is she reviled as one of the show’s most deplorable villains?

12:39 p.m.

Here’s a First Glimpse of Steven Spielberg’s Dystopian Sci-Fi Ready Player One

Tye Sheridan stars as Wade Watts.

12:04 p.m.

The Jersey Shore Cast Will Reunite for an E! Docuseries

Chris Christie, watch out.

11:42 a.m.

What John Cameron Mitchell Can’t Live Without

From the perfect vegan protein bar to the natural deodorant made with lichen.

11:30 a.m.

This Is Why Disney Spent Half a Billion Dollars on an Avatar Theme Park

It all has to do with a certain boy wizard.

11:28 a.m.

Heroes Actor Thomas Dekker Comes Out as Gay After Being Outed by Bryan Fuller

Bryan Fuller discussed how Dekker’s character was “het-washed” in an Outfest speech.

10:53 a.m.

Zoo Recap: Insane in the Brain

Who wants to do some brain surgery with a power drill?

10:00 a.m.

Yes, To the Bone Is Triggering. That’s What Makes It So Boring.

The film is as polite and clinical as a junior-high health class, getting no closer to its subjects than a teacher armed with a laser pointer.

9:46 a.m.

The Walking Dead Stunt Performer Dies After On-Set Injury

John Bernecker was 33.

9:33 a.m.

Jon Stewart Made an Extremely Jewish Cameo Ribbing a Bar Mitzvah Boy on Kimmel

“You really had your choice of idolizing any talk show host, and you could have gone with a Jew!”

9:28 a.m.

Boy Band Recap: The Boy That America Saved

This is a very weird show.

9:00 a.m.

Narcos Season 3 Trailer: Beware The Cali Cartel

There’s a new cartel in town.

8:35 a.m.

Beyoncé’s Twins Have Their First Official Photo Shoot

Welcome, Sir and Rumi Carter!

1:38 a.m.

Take a First Look at the Model of Disney’s ‘Star Wars Land’

Yes, the Millennium Falcon is present.

Yesterday at 11:25 p.m.

Stephen Colbert Roasts Kellyanne Conway’s Flash Cards With His Own Visual Aids

“Fun! I want to try!”