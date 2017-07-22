Ready Player One Trailer: See Steven Spielberg’s First Sci-fi Adventure In Years

Tucked among all the superhero offerings today at Warner Bros’ big Comic-Con panel was the trailer for Ready Player One, which welcomes director Steven Spielberg back to the sci-fi genre after over a decade away. Based on the Ernest Cline novel, the movie casts Tye Sheridan as a virtual-reality player who’s intent on finding a hidden fortune left by game guru Mark Rylance. Ben Mendelsohn, Lena Waithe, and T.J. Miller costar in the movie, which will be out next March (even as Spielberg currently shoots a new film, The Papers, that will come out even earlier this winter). Will Spielberg find the virtual-reality setting to be as high-stakes and murderous as Jessica Fletcher once did? Stay tuned!
