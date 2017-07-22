Rebel in the Rye Trailer: J.D. Salinger Is a Tortured Hottie

No amount of unreliable narration could prevent telling you that the latest writer getting his very own bio-drama is J.D. Salinger. The first trailer for the outing, Rebel in the Rye, promises to pack in the punches for Salinger’s scattered early life, which begins with being a prolific student in New York City, warms up to his experiences serving on the frontlines of World War II, and climaxes with the creation and release of his most famous novel, Catcher in the Rye. Nicholas Hoult will be tasked with breaking out an American accent to play the controversial writer, with the film being released on September 15. High school English teachers are ecstatic!
