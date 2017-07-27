After coming under fire for an appearance on “The Breakfast Club” this week in which Rick Ross said he wouldn’t sign women to his record label because he’d “end up fucking a female rapper,” Ross has written a statement on Facebook about needing to do better. Ross notes that he owes his “empire” to two women, his mother and sister, and now calls his “insensitive” comments “a mistake I regret.” He adds: “My comment is not [a] reflection of my beliefs on the issue … I hope to use my mistake, my platform and the community to create positive discussion to implement change on a very important issue.” Ross also says he will make a concerted effort to sign women to MMG through his new VH1 music-competition series Signed. “I look forward to clarifying my comments through my support,” he says. In response to past criticism over a 2013 lyric where Ross bragged about drugging and sexually assaulting women, Ross said at the time that “woman is the most precious gift known to man.” Read Ross’s full statement about his latest sexist comments below:
