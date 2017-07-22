Riverdale Season 2 Trailer: Who Shot Fred Andrews?

The Angel of Death has come to Riverdale, with its first target being none other than upstanding construction man Fred Andrews. (Or as Jughead so eloquently monologues: “People will look back at this as the exact moment, that last bit, of Riverdale’s innocence finally dying.”) Will Fred survive the shocking hit-and-run diner shooting in America’s favorite new teen series? Only time will tell. But until October 11 rolls around to prove otherwise, we have the first trailer for Riverdale’s next season via Comic-Con, and all of our leads are in a very dark place … except for Cheryl, naturally, as she tortures her hospital bed-ridden mom. Atta girl.
