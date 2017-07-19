Alleged R. Kelly Captive Says Her Dad Arranged Her Relationship With Kelly

Photo: Rick Kern/WireImage

Joycelyn Savage, the 21-year-old whose parents say she’s one of the handful of women allegedly being held captive by R. Kelly, says her father was complicit in her controversial relationship with the singer. Sources close to Savage told TMZ that her father Timothy both arranged her relationship with the singer two years ago, and orchestrated her move-in. Per TMZ: “We’re told the eventual plan — hatched by Dad, R. Kelly and others — was for Joycelyn to stay at Kelly’s house to develop as a singer under his tutelage. We’re told Timothy was the one who dropped her off at a friend’s house to be driven to Kelly’s.” In an explosive BuzzFeed News investigation released Monday, Kelly was accused of holding several aspiring singers hostage and emotionally and physically abusing them after initiating sexual relationships with them. Kelly has denied these allegations, and on Tuesday Savage released a video to TMZ saying she is not being held against her will; her parents say she is a victim of Stockholm syndrome.