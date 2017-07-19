Latest News from Vulture

The Shape of Water Trailer: Guillermo Del Toro Envisions an Interspecies Romance

Starring Sally Hawkins, Michael Shannon, and Octavia Spencer.

9:52 a.m.

The Dark Tower Will Be the Rarest of All Gifts: A 90-Minute Summer Blockbuster

That’s half an hour shorter than this summer’s average tentpole film.

9:48 a.m.

Forget Song of the Summer, ‘Despacito’ Might Just Be the Song of the Decade

And it only took six months.

9:42 a.m.

Alleged R. Kelly Captive Says Her Dad Arranged Her Relationship With Kelly

Joycelyn Savage, 21, says her father knew that she would move in with R. Kelly.

9:03 a.m.

Netflix’s Ozark Falls Somewhere Between Bloodline and Breaking Bad

The Netflix crime-drama is overly familiar, but elevated by the work of Jason Bateman and Laura Linney.

8:36 a.m.

Randy Newman on Trump, Putin, and His New Album

Randy Newman discusses his new album, singing about the president, and messing up at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

1:23 a.m.

@Midnight to End on Comedy Central After 4 Seasons and 600 Episodes

Hashtag wars will find peace on August 4.

Yesterday at 11:19 p.m.

Keegan-Michael Key Resurrects Obama’s Anger Translator ‘Luther’ on Late Show

“Trumpcare?! More like Trump Don’t Care.”

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

The Profit Recap: There’s Always Money in the Gelato Truck

Anybody want a popsicle?

Yesterday at 10:14 p.m.

Game of Thrones Director Defends Ed Sheeran’s Cameo: ‘He’s a Lovely Actor’

“If people didn’t know who Ed was, they wouldn’t have thought about it twice.”

Yesterday at 9:01 p.m.

The Fosters Recap: Unleash the Beast

We don’t deserve Stef and Lena’s greatness.

Yesterday at 8:29 p.m.

Cheryl Henson Defends Decision to Fire Kermit Puppeteer Steve Whitmire

“Steve performed Kermit as a bitter, angry, depressed victim.”

Yesterday at 7:04 p.m.

Felicity Jones, Not Natalie Portman, Will Play Ruth Bader Ginsburg in Biopic

Notorious RBG.

Yesterday at 6:10 p.m.

Eamon Farren On Playing Twin Peaks’ Embodiment of Evil

It’s truly more scary to not know where [his behavior] comes from. That’s what adds to the horror to Richard.”

Yesterday at 5:57 p.m.

Madonna Claims Tupac Prison Letter Was Stolen From Her Home

She’s filed a court order to have the auction selling her personal items blocked.

Yesterday at 5:23 p.m.

Claire Is Unhappy, and Other Things We Learned From the Outlander Trailer

Stuff is not fun for Jamie.

Yesterday at 4:13 p.m.

Why Do We Still Root for Arya Stark?

She’s a bloodthirsty anti-hero on a killing spree. Why is it so easy to cheer for her?

Yesterday at 3:27 p.m.

It’s Probably Not a Good Idea to Underestimate Kid Rock

It’s easy enough to mock Kid Rock, but we tend to underestimate those we mock.

Yesterday at 2:02 p.m.

The Best War Movies on Netflix

From Beasts of No Nation to Five Came Back.

Yesterday at 2:00 p.m.

The Droughtlander Is Almost Over: The Outlander Season 3 Trailer Is Here

Outlander returns September 10.