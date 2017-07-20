It looks like O-Town has finally caught up with the 21st century, for better or worse. At Comic-Con on Thursday, Nickelodeon dropped a trailer for the reboot of the ‘90s animated TV series Rocko’s Modern Life, and the titular wallaby has found himself a little behind the times. Rocko starts the trailer by making a revelation to his friends Heffer and Filburt: “I don’t think we’re in the ‘90s anymore.” The trailer for the forthcoming TV movie Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling doesn’t waste any time addressing the fact that over 20 years of culture and technology have passed since the show was on the air. In fact, the trailer is full of biting satire aimed at our obsession with newer versions of iPhones, hazardous energy drinks, the ubiquity of Starbucks, and 3D printers. Needless to say, Rocko finds it hard to adjust to all these new changes, and correctly comes to the conclusion that this “century is a very dangerous century.” And if for some reason this reboot doesn’t quench your nostalgia thirst, then the upcoming Hey Arnold! TV movie definitely will.
