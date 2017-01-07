Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

While you spend your Fourth of July consuming various meats and pondering if Taylor Swift will be throwing herself another holiday extravaganza, Ron Howard is working his ass off across the pond, ensuring that Disney’s upcoming Star Wars Han Solo spinoff will be the greatest sci-fi spinoff in the history of cinema. But does that mean our beloved Narrator can’t have a little fun, too? The director has been simultaneously amusing himself and trolling the general Star Wars populace by tweeting out some “behind-the-scenes” looks of the film over the past few days, but what does it all mean? Nothing. It means nada.

Cool scene today but I'm afraid this is the most revealing image I dare share from my 1st day on the set of the Untitled Han Solo movie pic.twitter.com/RB15lG7FGE — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) June 29, 2017

Maybe the plot twist is that this was actually Alden Ehrenreich’s lunch.

despite my NDA & a closed set here's a carefully chosen behind the scenes look at the #UntitledHanSoloMovie pic.twitter.com/bd2x19TFGy — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) June 30, 2017

Here’s to Howard not being met with an onslaught of disaster.