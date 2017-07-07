Rooney Mara Never Tried Pie Until Last Year

Photo: Getty Images

We all know Rooney Mara is many things: an actress, “aloof” (her word), a romantic colonic-haver. But we had no idea that she was also a person who never tried pie before the age of 31, at which point she finally ate the dessert for an extremely long pie-related scene in a movie.

During an interview with the Los Angeles Times, the star of A Ghost Story was asked about the scene, in which Mara’s character emotionally eats an entire chocolate-cream pie in silence while grieving the death of her partner. “It was such a unique way of showing grief, we’ve never seen anything like that before. And I’d actually never had pie before, that was my first and last pie,” Mara told the Times.

Like the rest of us, reporter Mark Olsen was surprised by Mara’s pie remark and asked her to clarify how it is possible that she, an adult human woman, had never eaten pie before, to which the film’s director David Lowery commented, “I asked that same question.”

Mara explained, “I just don’t really have a sweet tooth, and I was a really, really strange, picky child. Something about pie always grossed me out and I just never tried it before. And this came along and I tried making them switch it to something else, but David really wanted it to be pie, so we did pie.”

For what it’s worth, Mara, now 32, ate a vegan, gluten-free, low-sugar chocolate-cream pie during the scene, which was filmed in 2016 when she was the extremely young age of 31. The pie was prepared for the actress by one of the film’s producers, James Johnston, who is a vegan chef.

We can only hope she’s at least tried a strawberry before.