Roots and Brewster’s Millions Actor Ji-Tu Cumbuka Dies at 77

Why, there hasn’t been a Situation around these parts in five years…

Gym. Tan. Nostalgia.: There Might Be a Jersey Shore Reunion Headed Your Way

“If we had known prior to our performance we most likely would not have played at all. We are not heartless people.”

Green Day Explains Their Decision to Perform After Festival Acrobat’s Death

I’m sick of Ghost Roller and his buffoonery.

“Why do we have such a pessimistic view of the future when it depends on us?” the French auteur asks.

Luc Besson Says Valerian Is a Utopia for a Dystopian Era

The actor also appeared in Harlem Nights, The A-Team, and Matlock, among other television and film projects.

Yesterday at 4:36 p.m.

The New Spider-Man Franchise Is a Success, Which Has Definitely Been Said Before

Remember when The Amazing Spider-Man and Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man also successfully launched new franchises?