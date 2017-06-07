Latest News from Vulture

22 mins ago

The Best Show on TV Is Twin Peaks: The Return

No other series takes as many chances.

11:43 a.m.

See the Trailer for Icarus, Netflix’s Russia Olympic Doping Doc

Stream Icarus on Netflix August 4.

11:34 a.m.

See Five Decades of Vulture Costumes From Spider-Man History

From the feathered to the mechanical.

11:03 a.m.

How the Creators of Something True Make the Best Podcast You Aren’t Listening To

Each episode is a single, true story, generally from an obscure corner of history.

9:48 a.m.

Disability Advocate Slams Alec Baldwin’s Blind: ‘Treats Disability As a Costume’

Alec Baldwin plays a blind novelist in Blind, a thriller co-starring Demi Moore.

9:42 a.m.

Kesha Makes a Giant Leap Toward Freedom With Biblical New Solo Song

Rainbow is out August 11, featuring Dolly Parton and Eagles of Death Metal.

9:00 a.m.

Steven Yeun Finds Life After Glenn

The Okja star on navigating Hollywood after The Walking Dead.

1:48 a.m.

50 Cent Gives His Review of Jay-Z’s 4:44: ‘Golf Course Music’

“I felt like I was supposed to be wearing glasses.”

12:17 a.m.

Tupac’s Prison Letter to Madonna Reveals Race Was a Factor In Their Breakup

Tupac wrote candidly about dating the “extremely famous sex symbol.”

Yesterday at 11:45 p.m.

Queen Sugar Recap: The American Dream

“My Soul’s High Song” feels like the calm before the storm.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

Broadchurch Recap: Who Attacked Trish Winterman?

On Broadchurch, trauma has the insidious ability to linger and resurface, again and again.

Yesterday at 10:59 p.m.

Kesha Is Releasing Her First Solo Song Since 2013 Tomorrow

Kesha is set to drop “Praying” on Thursday.

Yesterday at 10:46 p.m.

Snowfall Is a Clever, Retro-Pulp Thriller

This FX drama about the rise of crack in the ‘80s takes its cues from gangster movies, but it’s best when it’s yakking, not whacking.

Yesterday at 10:37 p.m.

CBS Offered ‘Significant’ — But Not Equal — Pay Increases to Kim and Park

The salary increase did not match their white co-stars’ earnings.

Yesterday at 10:33 p.m.

Younger Recap: You Don’t Even Know What a Meme Is

Bless their southern hearts, Kelsey and Josh are pretty cute together.

Yesterday at 10:01 p.m.

The Real Housewives of New York City: The Slopes Trial

For the first time in a long time, all of the Housewives seem to be enjoying each other.

Yesterday at 6:40 p.m.

Hear Four New Songs From Lil Wayne

He’s got the gift of gab.

Yesterday at 6:11 p.m.

5 Best New Songs of the Week: Jay-Z, St. Vincent, Tyler, the Creator, and More

Jay-Z has made a new blueprint for aging in rap.

Yesterday at 6:09 p.m.

Trey Parker: Don’t Expect Trump Content in South Park Season 21

“Matt and I hated it but we got stuck in it somehow.”

Yesterday at 5:28 p.m.

Margaret Atwood Wants Drake to Cameo in The Handmaid’s Tale

Two Canadian legends could finally be united.