In Blind, Alec Baldwin trades his SNL Trump garb for more serious fare: The actor plays a novelist who loses his wife and his sight in a car wreck. He starts an affair with the married socialite (Demi Moore) forced to read to him because of her plea bargain. The Ruderman Family Foundation, an advocacy organization for disability rights, has criticized the movie for casting an able-bodied actor to portray a blind character: “Alec Baldwin in Blind is just the latest example of treating disability as a costume,” Jay Ruderman, the foundation’s president, said in a statement to the L.A. Times. “We no longer find it acceptable for white actors to portray black characters. Disability as a costume needs to also become universally unacceptable.” The foundation has raised similar concerns before, most recently upon the release of Me Before You, where Sam Claflin played a paralyzed man. Blind will be released July 14.