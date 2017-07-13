Straight Emmy Voters Finally Discover RuPaul’s Drag Race

Photo: VH1/Viacom

Congratulations heterosexual Emmy voters! After nine incredible seasons — and two All-Stars seasons — you’ve discovered the magic of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

In all fairness, RuPaul scored his first-ever Emmy nomination for Outstanding Host for a Reality Competition Program — and subsequent win! — for the eighth season of the show last year. It was as refreshing as a coffee enema. But that was just the beginning: This year, RuPaul’s Drag Race has received a record eight nominations for its ninth and latest season, including its first for Outstanding Reality Competition Program. The full list of nominations include:

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

Outstanding Host for a Reality Competition Program

Outstanding Makeup

Outstanding Hairstyling

Outstanding Picture Editing

Outstanding Costumes

Outstanding Casting

And the eighth nomination is for Untucked, the behind-the-scenes show brought to you from the interior illusions lounge, which deserves an Emmy specifically for this moment:

While straight culture has been liberally stealing from gay culture for years, RuPaul’s Drag Race, which aired its first season in 2009, is finally getting its due.