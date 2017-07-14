Photo: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for 2017 ESSENCE Festival

Public school education, burgeoning independent musicians, one of the cutest babies you ever did see: Chance the Rapper has been giving you everything he’s got and more. Now, on top of that, he might soon be reminding you how much better you feel after a little late night spoken word. Russell Simmons took to Instagram earlier today to discuss the Chicago rapper’s possible role in HBO’s potential Def Poetry Jam reboot, which Deadline identified as All Def Poetry. “Super excited,” the producer wrote. “Been in negotiation with @chancetherapper to host Def poetry jam for HBO.!!!” In the comments, Simmons joked, “Def poetry has won a Peabody award, Image award ,and a Tony award. Now I think I want an Emmy. The hood needs a Emmy.” A spin-off of Def Comedy Jam, the original series, co-created by Simmons and hosted by Mos Def, aired on HBO from 2002 to 2007. Here, better start training yourself to hold back those silent, shuddering poetry sobs now.