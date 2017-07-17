Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

There’s literally no job where breaking your leg in a freak accident improves your ability to get your work done. Maybe recliner engineers or sun block testers can get away with it, but Ryan Phillippe unfortunately now faces the challenge of filming his USA show Shooter around a serious injury. The actor tweeted on Monday, “Hey, guys, i didn’t injure myself doing a stunt or anywhere near the set of shooter. i was the victim of a freak accident during a family outing on Sunday. my leg is badly broken and required surgical attention, but i will make a full recovery.”

The show, which is based on Stephen Hunter’s novel Point of Impact and the 2007 Mark Wahlberg film inspired by the book, is reportedly currently filming the ninth episode of its ten-episode second season, which premieres Tuesday night. According to Deadline, it’s not clear if production will need to go on hiatus or if shooting will continue around its lead’s injury. Phillippe stars in the show as sharpshooter Bob Lee Swagger and actually…now that we’re thinking about it…if they can get him comfortable in sniper position, this might be the only show where a broken leg wouldn’t affect the protagonist’s journey at all. Honestly, half the cast could have had broken legs this whole time. We’d have no way of knowing, provided they were the sniper half.

1. hey, guys. i didn't injure myself doing a stunt or anywhere near the set of shooter. i was the victim of a freak accident during a family — Dr. Philz (@RyanPhillippe) July 17, 2017

2. outing on sunday. my leg is badly broken & required surgical attention, but i will make a full recovery, am in good hands, and will be — Dr. Philz (@RyanPhillippe) July 17, 2017

3. back in action soon. thank you for all the well wishes, support, & concern. also a special thanks to the paramedics & first responders — Dr. Philz (@RyanPhillippe) July 17, 2017